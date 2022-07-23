Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Citizens continue their pre-season preparations against the Bundesliga heavyweights - here's all you need to know

Manchester City will meet Bayern Munich this weekend as the two sides continue to pick up their preparations for the new 2022-23 campaign in an international friendly.

The Premier League champions and Bundesliga title holders, revamped by a summer of transfer activity, will square off at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin, in what will be the first association football clash played at the home of the Green Bay Packers - and neither will want to give an inch.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Man City roster Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Burns Midfielders Phillips, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, McAtee Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Alvarez, Mahrez, Delap, Palmer, Bobb, Knight

After opening their pre-season schedule with a victory over Liga MX side Club America - featuring no debut for Erling Haaland, and a run at centre-back for defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips - Pep Guardiola's side will have a real test on their hands up in the Great Lakes.

They will likely blood their new superstar for this performance, while a host of other key talents are likely to get a strong run-out, in an XI that may come close to being their starting line for the first Premier League game of the season.

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Mbete, Ake, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.

Position Bayern roster Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich, Schenk Defenders Upamecano, De Ligt, Pavard, Kimmich, Richards, Sarr, Hernandez, Nianzou, Mazraoui, Stanišić Midfielders Gnabry, Goretzka, Wanner, Sabitzer, Davies, Gravenberch, Musiala Forwards Sané, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Mane, Müller, Vidović, Zirkzee

The loss of Robert Lewandowski certainly did not look to have dimmed Bayern's capacity for freewheeling football delight, when they kicked off their pre-season with a 6-2 rout of D.C. United.

But this will be the true acid test for Julian Nagelsmann and his side, as they look to put new signings Matthijs de Ligt and Sadio Mane into the fire once more.

Predicted Bayern starting XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Hernandez, Davies; Coman, Kimmich, Gravenberch, Sane; Muller, Mane.

Last five results

Man City results Bayern results Man City 2-1 America (Jul 20) D.C. United 2-6 Bayern (Jul 20) Man City 3-2 Aston Villa (May 22) Wolfsburg 2-2 Bayern (May 14) West Ham 2-2 Man City (May 15) Bayern 2-2 Stuttgart (May 8) Wolves 1-5 Man City (May 11) Mainz 3-1 Bayern (Apr 30) Man City 5-0 Newcastle (May 8) Bayern 3-1 Dortmund (Apr 23)

Head-to-head