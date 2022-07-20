Manchester City vs America: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Citizens get their pre-season preparations underway against a Mexican foe- here's all you need to know

With the Premier League season set to begin soon, Manchester City will gear up for a title defence with an international friendly on Wednesday against Club América from Liga MX.

This will be the first time these teams have met.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Man City roster Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Cancelo, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Burns Midfielders Phillips, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, McAtee Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Alvarez, Mahrez, Delap, Palmer, Bobb, Knight

This will be Manchester City’s first game since the end of the Premier League season and is one of two friendlies the team is set to play while stateside, with the other being against Bayern on July 23.

Pep Guardiola's side were champions last term, earning 93 points in 38 games, which put them one point above Liverpool for the title.

Heading into this season, they have added a couple of key players in Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips, but have also seen Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus depart to Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland.

Position America roster Goalkeepers Ochoa, Jimenez, Tapia Defenders Fuentes, J. Sanchez, Cáceres, Araujo, Valdez, Layún, Meré, Lara Midfielders Aquino, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Valdés, R. Sánchez, Reyes, Naveda, Moreno, Escoboza Forwards Roger Martínez, Zendejas, Martin, Viñas, Damm, Otero, Roman Martínez

Club América take a brief pause from their Liga MX season to play this match, in what is their second friendly in a row against a Premier League team.

On Saturday, they lost 2-1 to Chelsea, with the only goal for the team coming from an own goal courtesy of the English outfit.

Their most recent Liga MX match was a 1-0 win over Toluca, with Richard Sánchez bagging the winning goal in stoppage time.

Predicted America starting XI: Ochoa; Reyes, Cáceres, Valdez, Sánchez, dos Santos, Aquino, Layún, Fidalgo, Damm, Martín.

Last five results