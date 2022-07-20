Manchester City vs America: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
With the Premier League season set to begin soon, Manchester City will gear up for a title defence with an international friendly on Wednesday against Club América from Liga MX.
This will be the first time these teams have met.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Manchester City vs Club America
|Date
|July 20, 2022
|Times
|8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN2
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Man City roster
|Goalkeepers
|Ortega, Ederson, Carson
|Defenders
|Walker, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Cancelo, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Burns
|Midfielders
|Phillips, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, McAtee
Forwards
|Haaland, Grealish, Alvarez, Mahrez, Delap, Palmer, Bobb, Knight
This will be Manchester City’s first game since the end of the Premier League season and is one of two friendlies the team is set to play while stateside, with the other being against Bayern on July 23.
Pep Guardiola's side were champions last term, earning 93 points in 38 games, which put them one point above Liverpool for the title.
Heading into this season, they have added a couple of key players in Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips, but have also seen Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus depart to Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.
Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland.
|Position
|America roster
|Goalkeepers
|Ochoa, Jimenez, Tapia
|Defenders
|Fuentes, J. Sanchez, Cáceres, Araujo, Valdez, Layún, Meré, Lara
|Midfielders
|Aquino, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Valdés, R. Sánchez, Reyes, Naveda, Moreno, Escoboza
|Forwards
|Roger Martínez, Zendejas, Martin, Viñas, Damm, Otero, Roman Martínez
Club América take a brief pause from their Liga MX season to play this match, in what is their second friendly in a row against a Premier League team.
On Saturday, they lost 2-1 to Chelsea, with the only goal for the team coming from an own goal courtesy of the English outfit.
Their most recent Liga MX match was a 1-0 win over Toluca, with Richard Sánchez bagging the winning goal in stoppage time.
Predicted America starting XI: Ochoa; Reyes, Cáceres, Valdez, Sánchez, dos Santos, Aquino, Layún, Fidalgo, Damm, Martín.
Last five results
|Man City results
|America results
|Man City 3-2 Aston Villa (May 22)
|America 1-2 Chelsea (Jul 16)
|West Ham 2-2 Man City (May 15)
|America 1-0 Toluca (Jul 13)
|Wolves 1-5 Man City (May 11)
|Monterrey 3-2 America (Jul 9)
|Man City 5-0 Newcastle (May 8)
|America 0-0 Atlas (Jul 2)
|Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (AET) (May 4)
|America 5-2 Leon (Jun 26)
