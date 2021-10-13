Manchester City star Foden set to sign six-year contract extension

Phil Foden has agreed a new six-year contract that will keep him at Manchester City until 2027, Goal understands.

The 21-year-old has three years left on his current deal, but has been rewarded with a significant new contract to reflect his status as a crucial player under Pep Guardiola and for the club's future.

City are expected to announce the deal in the coming days with Foden back at the club's Etihad Campus after appearing in England's two World Cup qualifiers during the international break.

Stockport-born Foden has been a lifelong City fan, having joined the club as a six-year-old and has suggested he could not imagine joining another club.

"I can only see myself playing for Manchester City, considering how much I've supported them from a young age," he said earlier this year.

"It always helps when you play for a club you support."

Guardiola has made no secret of his admiration for Foden ever since his first start in a pre-season friendly in Houston against Manchester United in 2017.

But Foden has had to be patient for his opportunities with the City boss believing he would gain more experience from being around the first team and learning from Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva rather than going out on loan.

He has now made 130 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 33 goals, and has already won three Premier League winner's medals as well as making a start in a Champions League final.

Foden's growing impact was further underlined last week when he was named on the 30-man shortlist for the men’s Ballon d’Or alongside De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Dias and Riyad Mahrez.

His early start to the season was disrupted by a foot injury that he picked up helping England to the final of Euro 2020 in the summer.

But he is set to be a key part of Guardiola's plans this season with his flexibility meaning he can play as a left winger, a No.10 or as a false nine as he did in the impressive victory away to Chelsea in September.

Foden will be the latest member of the first team to sign a new contract, following Dias, Ederson, John Stones, Fernandinho and De Bruyne this year along with highly rated youngsters Cole Palmer and Liam Delap.

Sterling, Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus are all into the final two years of their contracts with decisions looming over their futures.

