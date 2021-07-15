'I don't see higher than Man City' - Mahrez stresses commitment as he pursues Etihad goals

The Algeria international has won Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup honours under Pep Guardiola - and doesn't want to go anywhere else

Riyad Mahrez has admitted that he cannot "see what is higher" than playing for Manchester City, stressing his long-term commitment at the Etihad Stadium as he looks to add to his trophy cabinet.

The Algeria international has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup since making the switch from Leicester City to the north-west of England. He also came close to adding European honours with the Champions League last term under Pep Guardiola.

As Guardiola looks to reshuffle his deck amid the lurking threat of several title rivals, however, key faces such as Sergio Aguero have bid farewell to the club this summer - but now, the Mahrez has weighed in on his future, insisting he wants to stay with a team he loves under a coach he greatly admires despite the changes around him.

What has Riyad Mahrez said?

"What if I want to go higher?" the 30-year-old said when asked by YouTube channel Oui Hustle. "I do not see what is higher [than Manchester City].

"To try another championship [elsewhere]? No. I really love England and English football is wonderful. I don't want to leave. I still have goals to pursue here.

"When you see Guardiola wants you, it's flattering. The acclimitaation here was not easy, but our relationship today, everyone knows [is great]."

Mahrez on racism in football

Mahrez also weighed in on the matter of racism within football, stating that he feels the sport's governing bodies are failing to step up to meet the challenge - while concurring that there will always be those who persist no matter the sanctions.

"I think the authorities must take even more measures and sanctions," he added. "[They must] be more radical, so that these people stop doing these things.

"Otherwise, it will continue. But there will always be two or three idiots who will screw up [no matter what]."

The bigger picture

Mahrez will look to be firmly among the first names in Guardiola's squad this coming season as they look to back up last year's domestic double with further triumphs at home and abroad.

In particular, the Champions League will remain a priority target once more, having come up short at the final hurdle against Chelsea in Portugal in last term's final.

City will kick off their campaign proper with an FA Community Shield clash against Mahrez's old side Leicester at Wembley Stadium, before their Premier League season starts with a trip to Tottenham.

