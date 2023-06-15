Manchester City spent £47,000 on drinks during Premier League title party on night Jack Grealish 'actually went home early'

Manchester City's lavish Premier League title celebrations saw them rack up a drinks bill worth £47,000, according to Jack Grealish's dad Kevin.

City enjoyed lavish celebrations

Racked up £47,000 drinks bill

But Grealish had quiet night after PL win

WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola's side sealed a historic treble on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Inter in Istanbul, winning the club's first ever Champions League trophy after savouring league and FA Cup glory earlier this month. But Kevin Grealish, father of party animal Jack, has revealed that the club's fifth Premier League title in the past six seasons sparked similarly sumptuous celebrations.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Sky Blue heroes headed to the Tunnel Club, the Etihad's finest hospitality suite, as Kevin told The Mirror: "To be fair to City, they've been brilliant with the celebrations and all the parties. There was one for winning the Premier League at the Tunnel Club a few weeks ago. The drinks bill came to £47,000, FORTY SEVEN GRAND! – I saw the receipt – and before you say it, that wasn't just Jack's drinks bill. He actually went home early that night!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As father Kevin alludes to, Grealish going all out during his post-Istanbul party has been well documented, from standing atop the team's parade bus shirtless to wearing a healthy portion of Erling Haaland's champagne bottle. And Kevin has revealed that parents, such as Haaland's father and ex-City player Alf-Inge, got in on the action.

He added: "All of the families get on really well and Alf, Haaland's old man, is a great bloke, really down to earth. He came over to me and said have some of this cigar. I took a drag on it and I nearly coughed my guts up. I've not smoked for 28 years!"

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH? The winger linked back up with England looking a little worse for wear, as Gareth Southgate's side prepare for European qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia in the coming days.