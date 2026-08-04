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Manchester City, all the information on the broadcast at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the Sky Blues’ matches live on TV and livestream?

Manchester City
Premier League
FA Cup
League Cup
Champions League

Here you can find out where you can watch Manchester City live and in full colour in the Premier League, Champions League and the domestic cup competitions.

Manchester City are a permanent presence at the top level of international football. But if you want to watch the Skyblues in full, one streaming service will not be enough. Rights vary by competition, so the broadcaster does too. 

You can find an overview of the broadcasters relevant for City further down.

Manchester City, all the information on coverage at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Skyblues’ matches live on TV and livestream? 

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Telemundo

Watch live on

Telemundo
Fubo
USA Network
DirecTV Stream
Sling TV

Tijjani Reijnders of Manchester City celebratesGetty Images

Manchester City in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield, Carabao Cup: TV and livestream coverage

In Germany, Sky still hold the Premier League rights. The pay-TV broadcaster shows every match live, either individually or as part of a conference. You can also stream Manchester City matches via WOW or the Sky-Go app.

Sign up nowPremier League, DFB Cup and much more as a new Sky customer for 24.99 euros/month!

From the 2025/26 season, Sky have also secured the rights to the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. That means any City appearances in the League Cup, and clashes with lower-division sides, will also be shown live on Sky.

Club Friendlies
K-League All Stars crest
K-League All Stars
KLA
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI

Over on DAZN, viewers in Germany can watch the historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield exclusively. The streaming service has secured the rights for several years and shows all relevant matches live.

Find the best offer for youSign up now!

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City celebrateGetty Images

For the Champions League, the rights are split across several platforms. Most Manchester City matches are shown live on DAZN. One standout tie every Tuesday matchday, though, is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video.

Another major change is coming from the 2027/28 season, when the new streaming provider Paramount+ will enter Champions League broadcasting and take over a large share of the rights. All details on the new rights package can be found here.

If Manchester City reach the final, it will also be shown on free-to-air TV, as usual. In that case, ZDF is the place to go.

Sign up to Amazon Prime VideoThe top Champions League match every Tuesday exclusively on Prime Video!

Manchester City, all the information on coverage at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Skyblues’ matches live on TV and livestream? SPOX’s live ticker

You can also follow selected Skyblues matches with us in our live text coverage, including Champions League games. Head to our homepage on matchdays and you will find the tickers listed around an hour before kick-off. 

Manchester City TV guide: the club at a glance

Founded1880
English league titles10
FA Cup wins7
Champions League titles1
Record appearance holderJoe Corrigan (574 competitive matches)
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