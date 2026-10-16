Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
ManCityGetty
GOAL

Manchester City, all the broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing or broadcasting the Skyblues’ matches live on TV and via live stream?

Manchester City
Premier League
FA Cup
League Cup
Champions League

Here you can find out where to watch Manchester City live and in colour in the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

Manchester City remain a fixture at the top of international football year after year. But watching every Skyblues match takes more than one streaming service. The broadcaster depends on the competition. 

See the broadcasters covering City below.

Manchester City TV and live-stream guide: Who shows the Skyblues' matches?

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
USA Network
Telemundo
DirecTV Stream
Sling TV

Tijjani Reijnders of Manchester City celebratesGetty Images

Manchester City in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Carabao Cup: TV and live-stream coverage

Sky still hold the Premier League broadcast rights in Germany and show every match live, either individually or as part of their multiplex coverage. You can also stream Manchester City's matches on WOW or through the Sky-Go app.

Sign up nowPremier League, DFB Cup and much more for new Sky customers at €24.99/month!

From the 2025/26 season, Sky also hold the rights to the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. Sky will show any City appearances in the League Cup live, along with matches against lower-division teams.

Next matches
MCI

MCI

Premier League

17 Oct 2026

IPS

IPS

In Germany, DAZN exclusively show the historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. The streaming service has held the rights for several years and broadcasts all relevant matches live.

Find the best offer for youSign up now!

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City celebrateGetty Images

Champions League coverage is split across several platforms. DAZN show most Manchester City matches live, but Amazon Prime Video have exclusive coverage of one top Tuesday match per matchday.

From the 2027/28 season, new streaming provider Paramount+ will enter the Champions League broadcast market and take over a large share of the rights. All the details of the new rights package are available here.

If Manchester City reach the final, you can watch it on free-to-air TV as usual. ZDF will show the match.

Sign up for Amazon Prime VideoTuesday's top Champions League match exclusively on Prime Video!

Manchester City live text commentary on SPOX

Follow selected Skyblues matches, including Champions League games, with our live text commentary from start to finish. Visit our homepage on matchdays to find the live text feeds around an hour before kick-off. 

Manchester City TV guide: Club profile

Founded1880
English league titles10
FA Cup wins7
Champions League titles1
Record appearance holderJoe Corrigan (574 competitive appearances)

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google