Manchester City remain a fixture at the top of international football year after year. But watching every Skyblues match takes more than one streaming service. The broadcaster depends on the competition.

See the broadcasters covering City below.

Manchester City TV and live-stream guide: Who shows the Skyblues' matches?

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Manchester City in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Carabao Cup: TV and live-stream coverage

Sky still hold the Premier League broadcast rights in Germany and show every match live, either individually or as part of their multiplex coverage. You can also stream Manchester City's matches on WOW or through the Sky-Go app.

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From the 2025/26 season, Sky also hold the rights to the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. Sky will show any City appearances in the League Cup live, along with matches against lower-division teams.

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In Germany, DAZN exclusively show the historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. The streaming service has held the rights for several years and broadcasts all relevant matches live.

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Champions League coverage is split across several platforms. DAZN show most Manchester City matches live, but Amazon Prime Video have exclusive coverage of one top Tuesday match per matchday.

From the 2027/28 season, new streaming provider Paramount+ will enter the Champions League broadcast market and take over a large share of the rights. All the details of the new rights package are available here.

If Manchester City reach the final, you can watch it on free-to-air TV as usual. ZDF will show the match.

Sign up for Amazon Prime VideoTuesday's top Champions League match exclusively on Prime Video!

Manchester City live text commentary on SPOX

Follow selected Skyblues matches, including Champions League games, with our live text commentary from start to finish. Visit our homepage on matchdays to find the live text feeds around an hour before kick-off.

Manchester City TV guide: Club profile