'Man Utd want trophies & to win in the right style' - Solskjaer opens up on 'cultural reboot' at Old Trafford

The Norwegian boss says the Red Devils have a "responsibility" to practice attacking football "in the way that Sir Alex's teams did"

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to "become what they used to be" under his stewardship and start fighting for trophies again, while sticking to the club's core values at all times.

The Red Devils have endured their worst start to a top-flight season in 33 years, slipping to eighth in the table with just 25 points on the board from 18 fixtures.

Since being handed the managerial reins on a permanent basis back in March, Solskjaer has implemented a number of changes in a bid to restore the club's former glories, but is yet to find a successful formula.

United finished sixth last season, and are on course to miss out on a place in the again this time around.

Back-to-back wins over and earlier this month raised the mood of optimism around Old Trafford, but a subsequent draw at home to highlighted familiar issues.

United failed to get back to winning ways at Vicarage Road on Sunday, where they were beaten 2-0 by bottom-of-the-table Watford, with consistency against the Premier League's lesser sides still elusive.

Solskjaer says he his demanding 100 per cent from his players during an ongoing transitional period, with challenging for silverware again as quickly as possible his ultimate goal.

“I'm in charge of picking the team and we want Man United to become what they used to be,” Solskjaer told United's official podcast.

“We want to win trophies again. If you don't pull your weight and sacrifice yourself when it's supposed to be done, if you don't give 100 per cent, we have a nice, quiet word.

“I can't change my ways and I'm the same with my kids. If they do their best, if they try, fine. If they blatantly make a decision to not do what we've agreed or [show a] lack of effort, then they need telling. It's the same values.”

The Norwegian head coach added on the "cultural reboot" currently underway at Old Trafford and his desire to "win in the right style" just as Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Matt Busby did: "I hate losing so, sometimes, I can be a bit down but it is not for the lack of effort.

“I know the boys, they have great attitudes, the group is moving forward and the culture that is seen here now is miles better than towards the end of last season.

“It is natural to me to manage this way, but it all comes down to being moulded and learning all of my management skills from the gaffer [Sir Alex]. I love giving young players a chance and I love being direct, and going forward when the possibility is there. Yep, we need to be better with controlling and dominating games, but that will come with experience.

“We have the youngest team in the Premier League and, in one way, that is fantastic but, in another way, that comes with inconsistency.

“It is Man United's style to be attacking and we need to win the games in the way that Sir Alex's teams did, and the way the Busby Babes did. We want to win that way. It is not always going to happen but that is what we have to aim for and to strive for, to win in the right style. We have a responsibility and a duty to everyone who wants to come and watch us.”

United are back in Premier League action on Boxing Day, with Newcastle set to arrive at Old Trafford two days before Solskjaer prepares his squad for a trip to .