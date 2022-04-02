Man Utd vs Leicester: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Manchester United will look to give their flagging top-four hopes a shot in the arm in the Premier League when they face Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday, knowing that even victory may come too late for their prospects.

Watch Manchester United vs Leicester on fuboTV (try for free)

The Red Devils are set for another season without silverware, despite the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, and face an uncertain future as a true powerhouse beyond the summer - but can still keep themselves in the race for the Champions League places at the very least.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Manchester United vs Leicester Date April 2, 2022 Times 12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network (4K) fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Man Utd roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Heaton, Henderson Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, McTominay, Mejbri, Savage, Iqbal Forwards Ronaldo, Rashford, Cavani, Sancho, Elanga

With Arsenal now the favourites to seize fourth behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, it looks like a season that began with the dawn of homecoming promise will truly end in the doldrums for Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes could be inspired by Portugal's World Cup qualification, however, to impress, while under-fire skipper Harry Magurie may return to the club in a better frame of mind after England rallied around him across the international break.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Position Leicester roster Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Evans, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Nelson Midfielders Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Soumare, Brunt Forwards Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman, Alves

After pushing for Europe last season and claiming FA Cup glory, the Foxes have been left hunting for scraps by their rivals.

The Europa Conference League now is top priority for Brendan Rodgers and company, and they'll demand a superb league performance to keep them firing for continental action.

Predicted Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Justin, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison, Daka, Barnes.

Last five results

Man Utd results Leicester results Man Utd 0-1 Atletico (Mar 15) Leicester 2-1 Brentford (Mar 20) Man Utd 3-2 Spurs (Mar 12) Rennes 2-1 Leicester (Mar 17) Man City 4-1 Man Utd (Mar 6) Arsenal 2-0 Leicester (Mar 13) Man Utd 0-0 Watford (Feb 26) Leicester 2-0 Rennes (Mar 10) Atletico 1-1 Man Utd (Feb 23) Leicester 1-0 Leeds (Mar 5)

Head-to-head