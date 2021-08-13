Man Utd vs Leeds: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side hosts Marcelo Bielsa's men at Old Trafford on the opening weekend

Manchester United begin their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a home game against historical rivals Leeds United.

Watch Man Utd vs Leeds on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The rivalry heated up in the 1970s but with fans allowed back in stadiums this season, it will be fully renewed once again.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Man Utd vs Leeds Date August 14, 2021 Times 7:30am ET, 4:30am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV

Team news & rosters

Position Man Utd roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Williams Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Pereira, Diallo, Fred, Fernandes, James, Matic, Van de Beek, Garner, McTominay, Mejbri Forwards Cavani, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Sancho, Elanga, Shoretire

Man Utd has a long injury list to begin the season, with Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Alex Telles and Dean Henderson all out.

Edinson Cavani has been given extra time to rest following Copa America and will not play a part against Leeds.

New signing Jadon Sancho is not expected to play either as he only joined up with the club for training this week.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial.

Leeds roster Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson Defenders Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Cresswell, Huggins Midfielders Forshaw, Poveda, Raphinha, Dallas, Costa, Harrison, Phillips, Gotts, Klich, Shackleton, Jenkins, Stevens Forwards Bamford, Roberts, Rodrigo, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Leeds has just one main injury worry with Diego Llorente missing out for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Summer signing Junior Firpo could be thrown straight into the starting XI at full-back.

Bielsa confirmed that Kalvin Phillips and Jamie Shackleton have both proven their fitness and could be involved at Old Trafford.

Predicted Leeds starting XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Firpo; Raphinha, Dallas, Rodrigo, Phillips, Harrison; Bamford.

Last five results

Man Utd results Leeds results Man Utd 4-0 Everton (Aug 14) Leeds 2-2 Villarreal (Aug 7) Man Utd 2-2 Brentford (Jul 28) Ajax 4-0 Leeds (Aug 4) QPR 4-2 Man Utd (Jul 24) Leeds 2-3 Real Betis (Jul 31) Derby 1-4 Man Utd (Jul 18) Fleetwood 2-1 Leeds (Jul 30) Villarreal 1-1 (11-10 pens) Man Utd (May 26) Blackburn 1-1 Leeds (Jul 28)

Head-to-head