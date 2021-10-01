Man Utd vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Red Devils look to recapture their stirring start to the season as they welcome the ambitious Toffees for a vital top-flight clash at Old Trafford

Manchester United will hope to stoke the fires under their stuttering 2021-22 Premier League campaign when they host Everton at Old Trafford this weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils will look to recapture their stirring start to the season as they welcome Rafa Benitez's ambitious Toffees for a vital top-flight clash at the Theatre of Dreams.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Manchester United vs Everton Date October 2, 2021 Times 7:30am ET, 4:30am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Man Utd roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Heaton, Henderson, Kovar Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Mengi Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, Van de Beek, McTominay, Mejbri Forwards Ronaldo, Martial, Greenwood, Cavani, Sancho, Elanga, Shoretire

If there has been one major success story for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since the start of the season, it's the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Red Devils after a decade-plus away.

He'll likely need the veteran Portuguese to fire against the visitors in order to compensate for the lack of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, though the latter could be back to feature.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo.

Everton roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan Defenders Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Mina, Godfrey, Coleman, Branthwaite Midfielders Allan, Delph, Townsend, Doucoure, Gomes, Gbamin, Davies Forwards Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Rondon, Simms, Dobbin

Rafa Benitez so far has shrugged off the naysayers who have derided his switch across Merseyside - but he'll face a tough test with key troops missing on the road this time around.

There will be no Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front, while Andre Gomes and Seamus Coleman are also expected to miss out, though Alex Iwobi could feature.

Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Davies; Gray; Rondon.

Last five results

Man Utd results Everton results Man Utd 2-1 Villarreal (Sep 29) Everton 2-0 Norwich (Sep 25) Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa (Sep 25) QPR 2 (8)-(7) 2 Everton (Sep 21) Man Utd 0-1 West Ham (Sep 22) Aston Villa 3-0 Everton (Sep 18) West Ham 1-2 Man Utd (Sep 19) Everton 3-1 Burnley (Sep 13) Young Boys 2-1 Man Utd (Sep 14) Brighton 0-2 Everton (Aug 28)

Head-to-head