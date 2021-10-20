Man Utd vs Atalanta: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Manchester United will hope to reverse a rough slide in fortunes when they welcome Atalanta in a Champions League Group F clash at Old Trafford this week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks under threat and in turmoil at the Theatre of Dreams, but a European win against Gian Piero Gasperini's visitors could ease the pressure

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of team news and more.

Games Manchester United vs Atalanta Date October 20, 2021 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Manchester United roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Henderson, Kovar Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Mengi Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Diallo, Fred, Fernandes, Sancho, Matic, Van de Beek, McTominary, Mejbri Forwards Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani, Elanga

With just one win in their last five games, it is fair to say that a crisis is brewing at the Red Devils, particularly given the arsenal of talent they have at hand.

But those players are among some of the best in the game, and even with Raphael Varane injured, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be determined to get back on track this time around.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Position Atalanta roster Goalkeepers Musso, Rossi, Sportiello Defenders Toloi, Maehle, Palomino, Pezzella,, Demiral, Scalvini, Lovato, Zappacosta Midfielders Koopmeiners, Freuler, De Roon, Malinovskyi, Ilicic, Pasalic Forwards Muriel, Miranchuk, Zapata, Piccoli

Having found the back of the net in each of their last five games - on more than one occasion in all but a single match too - Atalanta clearly have no issue when it comes to grabbing the goals.

But while a win will strengthen Gian Piero Gasperini's side's prospects at the top of the table in Group F, he will not doubt that a tricky task lies ahead at Old Trafford.

Predicted Atalanta starting XI: Musso; Palomino, Demiral, Toloi; Zappacosta, Freuler, De Roon, Maehle; Malinovskyi, Ilicic; Zapata.

