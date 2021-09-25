Man Utd vs Aston Villa: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are eyeing top spot with victory at Old Trafford

Manchester United will look to maintain their impressive start to the Premier League season with victory against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils beat West Ham last weekend to stay level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the table. Aston Villa meanwhile kick-started their season with an impressive 3-0 win at home to Everton to move into the top 10.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Article continues below

Games Man Utd vs Aston Villa Date September 25, 2021 Times 12.30pm BST, 7.30am ET Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), the game will be streamed live on NBC's streaming service Peacock.

U.S. TV channel Online stream N/A Peacock

Why is Man Utd vs Aston Villa not on UK TV?

Manchester United's match with Aston Villa will not be live on TV in the UK despite kick-off being moved to the Saturday lunchtime slot usually reserved for live matches.

The match was moved on safety advice because of a concert that is taking place later on Saturday at the nearby Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

The Trafford Council Safety Advisory Group, police and transport chiefs requested the game be moved to avoid overcrowding on roads, public transport and streets in and around both stadiums.

Chelsea's game against Manchester City will also kick off at 12:30pm as it has already been picked for live TV coverage.

Team news & rosters

Position Man Utd squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Heaton, Henderson Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Mengi Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, Van de Beek, McTominay, Mejbri Forwards Ronaldo, Cavani, Martial, Greenwood, Diallo, Sancho, Elanga, Shoretire

Edinson Cavani could make his first appearance since August after recovering from a muscle problem, but Marcus Rashford (shoulder) and Amad Diallo (thigh) are still sidelined.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 11 changes for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham so is expected to recall most of his first-choice stars.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea, Wan Bisaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba, Ronaldo.

Position Aston Villa squad Goalkeepers Martinez, Steer Defenders Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Tuanzebe, Young, Hause Midfielders Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendia, Traore, Trezeguet, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Bailey, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka, Ramsey Forwards Watkins, Ings, Davis

Aston Villa will be without Leon Bailey, who came off the bench to score against Everton last weekend before being forced off with a thigh problem.

Morgan Sanson (hamstring) is also unavailable while loan defender Axel Tuanzebe is ineligible against his parent club.

Predicted Aston Villa starting XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Watkins, Ings.

Last five results

Man Utd results Aston Villa results Man Utd 0-1 West Ham (Sep 22) Chelsea 1 (4)-(3) 1 Aston Villa (Sep 22) West Ham 1-2 Man Utd (Sep 19) Aston Villa 3-0 Everton (Sep 18) Young Boys 2-1 Man Utd (Sep 14) Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa (Sep 11) Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle (Sep 11) Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford (Aug 28) Wolves 0-1 Man Utd (Aug 29) Barrow 0-6 Aston Villa (Aug 24)

Head-to-head