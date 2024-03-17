Manchester United vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Old Trafford is set to stage the FA Cup semi-finals clash between Manchester United and Liverpool on Sunday.

While the Erik ten Hag's Red Devils edged Nottingham Forest 1-0 in their fifth round encounter, Jurgen Klopp's side registered a 3-0 victory over Southampton to make it here.

Following their departures from the Carabao Cup and Champions League, United are looking to the FA Cup as their only chance to win a trophy, as they are presently sixth in the Premier League.

In contrast, having already clinched the Carabao Cup, Liverpool are sitting second in the Premier League, and are still in the reckoning in the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Manchester United vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am ET Venue: Old Trafford

The FA Cup match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be played at Old Trafford in Stretford, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am ET on Sunday, March 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ in the US.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

The hosts have been handed a triple injury boost as Ten Hag confirmed that Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Rasmus Hojlund and Harry Maguire will be available for selection.

It will be too soon for Mason Mount to return to action, although the midfielder has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.

Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and second-choice goalkeeper Altay Bayindir are all sidelined through injuries, while Jonny Evans is a doubt due to a niggle.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Kambwala, Shaw, Malacia, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Amad Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Liverpool team news

Klopp revealed that the likes of Bobby Clark, Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch could make it in time for Sunday's trip to Old Trafford.

However, the lot of Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip are all expected to miss out on account of their respective concerns.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunes and Luis Diaz are likely to lead the Reds' attack.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Liverpool across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 17, 2023 Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United Premier League March 5, 2023 Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United Premier League August 22, 2022 Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool Premier League July 12, 2022 Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool Club Friendly April 19, 2022 Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United Premier League

