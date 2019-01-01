'Man Utd turned up like a team of big heads' - Solskjaer's side slammed by Souness

Solskjaer praised his side for coming back from two goals down to lead 3-2 before conceding a late equaliser at Bramall Lane

Graeme Souness has slammed ‘big heads’ for their complacency in Sunday's 3-3 draw at newly-promoted .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his side after they scored three goals in seven minutes to come from behind against Chris Wilder’s side, but a late equaliser from Oli McBurnie ensured the home side salvaged a draw after leading for the majority of the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Souness hit out at both Solskjaer and Man Utd for another poor performance on the road, with a 12th consecutive failure to keep a clean sheet away from home their worst run in 34 years .

Article continues below

"I'm not sure how you can say you deserve to win. I'm not sure what pluses Ole will take from that. For me, I'd be more worried about the first 70 minutes when they didn't turn up, rather than the last 20 minutes," Souness said.

"The vast majority of times when they find themselves 2-0 down they won't get back in the game.

"They turned up like a team of big heads today - they just turned up and thought they'd get away with it.”

Souness was also critical of Man Utd’s Phil Jones, who endured a miserable return to the starting lineup. The defender was easily outmuscled by Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset for the opening goal, with Jones then substituted for Jesse Lingard at the halfway stage.

“He's had a look but he's got to get his body over and just protect the ball. He's just done everything wrong. He's in the wrong position," he said.

"Jones isn't a cute player. He's not 20 years old. He's not got the greatest touch. At worst give away a throw in."

The result leaves Solskjaer’s side sitting ninth in the Premier League, having won just four of their 13 games. Sheffield United meanwhile find themselves in sixth place on their return to the top flight, level with and on 18 points, one ahead of Man Utd.

The Red Devils now have another away trip as they travel to Kazakhstan to take on Astana in the on Thursday, before aiming to get back to winning ways in the league as they welcome to Old Trafford on Sunday.