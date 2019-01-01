Man Utd told they need five summer signings as Neville identifies areas of weakness

The former Red Devils defender is looking for two new centre-halves to be signed, along with a right-back, a new midfielder and a proven forward

may have stunned in the , but Gary Neville believes they need as many as five new signings over the summer.

The Red Devils proved on Wednesday that the options already at their disposal are capable of collecting the most remarkable of results, with a 3-1 win in France booking them a quarter-final berth in Europe’s elite club competition.

They took on the challenge of facing the title holders with Paul Pogba suspended and the likes of Nemanja Matic, Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata out injured.

Those asked to provide cover did an impressive job for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has further enhanced his claims to be given United’s manager post on a permanent basis.

Neville, though, feels that some serious reinforcement will be required in the next transfer window, with those at Old Trafford needing to strengthen across the field.

The former Red Devils defender told beIN Sports: “Manchester United need two centre-backs. I genuinely believe that.

“When you talk about United winning the title or trying to get to a Champions League final, you need top centre-backs.

“They need two new centre-backs and a right-back. That’s a minimum I think for the summer. They’ve looked at doing that in the past and they need to do it this year.

“The manager needs a new back four, there’s no doubt.

“They need someone with authority. You watch Virgil van Dijk or Thiago Silva, they’re world-class centre-backs and United need someone like that.

“I would say three defenders, one midfielder and one forward, because of the form of Alexis Sanchez.

“Unless he completely changes what he’s doing in the next few months, United need another forward.

“I’d say they need five additions to the squad. Then the squad would be in good shape and could challenge.”

United are already challenging this season, however.

Solskjaer’s arrival as Jose Mourinho’s successor in December has sparked an upturn in form that few could have predicted.

The Red Devils are back into the Premier League’s top four and through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

They are also now into the last eight of the Champions League, with their next opponents set to be determined when the draw is held on March 15.