Man Utd suffer transfer blow as teenage target Sesko joins RB Leipzig in €24m deal

The Slovenian forward has agreed on a move to the German outfit, with his contract set to begin next summer

Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko has joined RB Leipzig in a deal worth a reported €24 million (£20m/$25m). The 19-year-old striker, who has caught the eye at Red Bull Salzburg, will join the Bundesliga side next season.

Sesko has agreed a five-year contract with Leizpig, becoming the latest player to make the move from Salzburg.

What has Sesko said about his move to Leipzig?

The teenager has scored 12 goals in 39 matches for Salzburg and his form had led to speculation of a potential move to United.

But Erik ten Hag's team have now suffered another blow in the transfer market.

Sesko said after confirmation of his agreement with Leipzig: "I have read and heard so much about me in recent weeks, and a lot of it had no basis in reality. In order to end the speculation and fully concentrate on my tasks here at FC Red Bull Salzburg, it was important for me to arrange the next steps in my career already.

"I wanted to gain clarity as soon as possible on the way ahead. Absolutely nothing has changed for me personally otherwise, and I will still give everything for FC Red Bull Salzburg as we have a lot of plans this season."

United's frustrating summer transfer window continues

GOAL reported that Sesko had emerged as a primary target for United as they seek to bolster their attacking ranks for the 2022-23 campaign.

However, the Red Devils will now have to focus on alternative options after being beaten to the Slovenian's signature, with Ten Hag's summer revolution not running nearly as smoothly as he would have hoped.

Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez have been the only new faces through the doors so far, and a long-running pursuit of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong is also reportedly in danger of proving fruitless.

United are now working on deals for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and former West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic, but it has been suggested that club officials are now at panic stations following an opening weekend defeat to Brighton.