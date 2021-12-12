Man Utd suffer Covid outbreak with players and staff testing positive and sent home from training

Tom Mallows
Getty Images

A number of players and staff tested positive for the virus on Sunday morning

Manchester United are the latest Premier League club to suffer an outbreak of Covid-19, GOAL understands.

A number of players and staff returned postive lateral flow tests on Sunday morning and were sent home from training.

There are now fears the outbreak could spread even further, putting Tuesday's Premier League trip to Brentford in serious doubt.

More to follow.