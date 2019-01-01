Man Utd striker Rashford: My career 'can only get better' with age

The Red Devils forward believes he will keep improving as a player until he hits his peak in a few years' time

striker Marcus Rashford has warned defenders that he is nowhere near his best football despite a hot streak of form recently.

The 22-year-old scored in both of 's Euro 2022 qualifiers during the international break to make it nine goals in his last 10 games for club and country.

Rashford revealed he is enjoying the good times in front of goal but is adamant there is plenty more to come in his career as he gets older.

"I just use these experiences now in my favour to better me in the future, because I know when I'm 25, 26, 27, they're the years when I'm going to be playing my best football," Rashford told ESPN FC.

"I'm just looking ahead to those times really and improving as much as I can until then.”

After scoring a brace on the opening day of the season against , Rashford only managed one goal in his next seven Premier League matches - a penalty in the 1-0 victory against in September.

But the Red Devils youth product stuck out the barren run in front of goal and has three in his last four league games, while also adding a brace in the and a strike in the .

Rashford feels as if his best football is in the years ahead of him and his career is going to reach greater heights than he currently is at.

"In reality, my peak is not going to be for another four or five years," he said. "As good as things are now, they can only get better."

Rashford will have a chance to continue his goal-scoring exploits when Manchester United visit at Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Sunday.

The promoted side are currently in fifth position on the league table - one point ahead of the seventh-placed Red Devils - and have only conceded nine goals this season to have the second-best defence in the division.

United have only given up 12 goals themselves but have struggled to score with their 16 league strikes far behind top four sides (28), Leicester City (29), Chelsea (27) and (35).