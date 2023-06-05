Man Utd star Amad Diallo gets a shoutout in English rapper Dave’s latest track after stellar loan spell at Sunderland

Manchester United's Amad Diallo got a shoutout in English rapper Dave's latest track, UK Rap, after a stellar loan spell at Sunderland.

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger is set to return to Manchester United after an excellent loan spell at Sunderland, where he scored 14 goals with four assists in 43 matches and played an important role in the club reaching the Championship play-offs.

After a stellar season, Amad has now been mentioned in English rapper Dave's new track UK Rap, which is part of an EP created in collaboration between Dave and Central Cee.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loan spell at Sunderland will surely help the youngster's progress as he looks to return to Manchester United this season. Amad will now aim to impress Erik ten Hag during pre-season and try to cement his place in the Red Devils' starting lineup for the 2023/24 season.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMAD DIALLO? Feyenoord have recently shown interest in signing the player and it remains to be seen if he wants to continue in England or join the Dutch champions next season.