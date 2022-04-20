Man Utd's two leading scouts Lawler & Bout leave Red Devils amid transfer criticisms

Manchester United's two leading scouts Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout have left the club amid widespread criticism of the recent transfer activity at Old Trafford.

Lawlor had served as United's chief scout since 2014, having initially joined the club's backroom staff nine years earlier.

Bout, meanwhile, was brought in as the club's head of global scouting during Louis van Gaal's tenure as manager, but both men have now stepped down.

What's been said?

A spokesman for United has said of Lawlor's departure: "Jim Lawlor has decided to step down from his role as Chief Scout in the Summer after 16 years with the club.

"During that time, Jim played a key role in the development of multiple trophy-winning Manchester United teams and was an important source of guidance to Sir Alex Ferguson and each of the managers who have followed him.

"Jim leaves the club with our warmest thanks for his significant contribution and our very best wishes for the future."

The club have also confirmed Bout's exit, with the spokesman adding: “Marcel Bout has departed from his role as Head of Global Scouting after eight years with the club.

"A respected figure within and outside of Manchester United, Marcel has played an important part as an assistant coach and in the strengthening of our scouting capabilities in recent years.

"Marcel leaves the club with our warmest thanks for his significant contribution and our very best wishes for the future.”

What legacy do they leave behind?

Lawlor was reportedly behind United's move for ex-Celtic and Barcelona striker Henrik Larsson in 2006 and was credited for the discovery of Javier Hernandez four years later, with the latter playing a key role in two Premier League title triumphs.

His record wasn't so impressive after being promoted to chief scout, though, with that appointment coinciding with Bout's arrival under Van Gaal.

The Red Devils made 13 signings when the Dutchman was at the helm between 2014-16, but only Luke Shaw remains as part of the current squad.

John Murtough was appointed United's football director in March 2021 and is now overseeing the search for the club's next permanent manager.

Murtough has been the driving force behind the changes being made to the scouting structure at Old Trafford, with it reported that Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is set to take the squad forward when Ralf Rangnick steps down from his interim role in the summer.

