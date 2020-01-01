Man Utd & PSG-linked Allegri planning for next post outside of Italy, claims Giulini

The ex-AC Milan and Juventus boss has been out of work since the summer of 2019, but is readying himself for a challenge outside of his comfort zone

Massimiliano Allegri has been heavily linked with the likes of , and in the recent past, and president Tommaso Giulini says the former and boss is planning to take a post outside of .

The 52-year-old’s entire career to date, as a player and manager, has been spent in his homeland and considerable success has been enjoyed, with six titles secured across productive spells in Milan and Turin.

Allegri walked away from a role at Juve in the summer of 2019, with the hard-working coach eager to take in a break and recharge his batteries.

Article continues below

That process is now near to completion, with enticing opportunities to return to the dugout ready to be explored.

He had been offered the chance to head back to former club Cagliari in January, with Giulini putting in an ambitious request, but Allegri made it clear that he was readying himself for a fresh start in a different country.

Giulini told Sky Sport Italia: “I made a bit of a mad phone call towards the end of January, offering Allegri the job, knowing full well it was going to be impossible.

“Massimiliano told me his next adventure will be abroad, even if he was fascinated by the proposal of leading Cagliari during our centenary year.

“I knew even before making the phone call that it was going to be improbable.”

Many of the roles that Allegri is said to have been in the frame for are now filled, with Arsenal having turned to Mikel Arteta while have handed a permanent contract to Hansi Flick.

Various landing spots continue to be mooted, though, with former Juve and boss Fabio Capello suggesting that a proven winner would be a good fit at Old Trafford.

He said in November 2019: "He'd be a good fit at Bayern Munich, although I don't know how welcome Italians are in after [Carlo] Ancelotti.

" 's exciting, there's the possibility of doing well and the Premier League is a championship that enriches you.

"If I was Allegri, I'd go to Manchester."

Allegri has stated in the past that he does not speak English well enough to work in the Premier League, but he has been taking lessons and by the time the 2020-21 campaign rolls around it may be that he is ready to embrace another ambitious project.