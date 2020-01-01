Man Utd midfielder Fred reveals his ideal position after double against Club Brugge

The Brazilian bagged two goals in European action on Thursday as he continues to improve his form with the Old Trafford side

's Fred has revealed his ideal playing position, the midfielder admitting that he prefers a more box-to-box role like he was used to at previous club – though he does feel he is adapting well to what is being asked of him in the Premier League.

The Brazilian arrived from in the summer of 2018, the Red Devils beating off competition from cross-town rivals to complete a £53 million ($68m) deal.

His Old Trafford career started slowly, however, with various issues within the club making a period of adaptation more difficult.

But Fred has returned to something resembling his best in recent weeks, having got to grips with the intensity of the English top flight and scoring two goals in the club's 5-0 demolition of Brugge.

“I think my ideal position is to join the attack a bit more like I did at Shakhtar,” Fred said of his ongoing adaptation in an interview with UnitedPeoplesTV. “I played more as a box-to-box midfielder, so I played a little bit further forward.

“Here, all teams play compact [compared to Ukraine]. Other teams make it harder to get near the penalty area to shoot and to get into scoring positions. It's a bit different.

“But I think [box-to-box] is my ideal position. I'm playing well and getting better every day.”

Much of the Brazilian's resurgence is down to work carried out on the training pitch, with Fred admitting that a Red Devils icon has been working closely with him to get up to speed with the Premier League's demands.

“Michael Carrick helps me a lot day-to-day,” he said. “We always talk and he tries to help me with my positioning on the field. He's someone who always talks to me, which is important for adapting my football to the Premier League.

“When I arrived, I would control the ball in midfield and then one or two opposition players would come along and I'd be knocked off the ball. Now I can understand the game better, knowing that I have to be quicker and stronger.

“So Carrick helps me day-to-day, keeping me calm. We do some one-on-one training, so he's someone who influences me a lot at the club.”

Fans will be pleased to see the big-money signing finally finding his feet, and for the player's part, he is keen to remain at the club for long enough to make his mark at a hugely historical side.

“I want to be a big player and be part of the history of Man United,” Fred added. “I already am, but I want to make history here at the club and to win some trophies, so that is my goal at Man United.

“I came here because it's a big club, so, as I said, I want to win trophies, continue to work hard here and make my name at Man United.”