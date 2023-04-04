Man Utd have 'downed tools' since Carabao Cup triumph & must start 'strangling each other' to save season - Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United have "downed tools" since winning the Carabao Cup, according to Rio Ferdinand.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United courtesy of Joe Willock and Callum Wilson's second-half strikes, which saw them slip to the fifth position in the Premier League standings. The result meant they are now winless in three consecutive league outings after a 7-0 loss to Liverpool and a 0-0 draw to bottom-placed Southampton before the international break.

Manchester United legend Ferdinand launched a scathing attack on the players after the loss at St. James' Park and slammed them for taking it easy after winning the Carabao Cup in February.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It seems like they've won the Carabao Cup and downed tools. They think they've done enough, that's what it feels like. They've got to get out of this rut. The performance on Sunday. Seize the moment! It's the moment, it's top four. Take the opportunity. Understand what is there. What are the requirements for you?" said the former defender on his YouTube channel FIVE.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the Premier League title is now out of reach, United can still win the Europa League and the FA Cup to complete a treble this season. Ferdinand has urged the players to smell the coffee and even "strangle" each other if needed, to get things done.

"Luke Shaw mentioned they had a meeting after the game," he added. "They need to be strangling each other, there needs to be some pushing and shoving, up in people's faces. So people understand this is the serious business end of the season. If David de Gea doesn't play we're bang in trouble, it's probably five or six. I thought mentally they'd got beyond this. I thought we'd eradicated the feeling of the Brentford game (earlier in the season). I hope it won't rear its head again."

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United will be hoping to stop their rut and get back to winning ways when they host Brentford on Wednesday in the Premier League.