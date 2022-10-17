Man Utd forward Greenwood remanded in custody after being charged with attempted rape

The 21-year-old is charged with attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been remanded in custody after appearing in court on Monday on suspicion of attempted rape, assault and repeatedly engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

The 21-year-old was initially arrested in February and then released on bail. He was arrested again on Saturday of suspicion of breaching his bail conditions and was subsequently charged by prosecutors.

Greenwood appeared in Manchester Magistrates' court on Monday and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address. The proceedings were then adjourned and Greenwood was remanded in custody until his next court appearance at Manchester Crown Court on 21 November.

The attempted rape is alleged to have occurred in October 2021 and the assault in December 2021. The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period between November 2018 and October 2022. All three charges are related to the same woman.

Greenwood has been suspended by Manchester United since his initial arrest in February, and the club has confirmed in a statement that that remains the case until an outcome is reached.

"Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service.

"He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process."

Greenwood has made 129 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 35 goals, and is contracted to the club until 2025.