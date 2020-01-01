'Manchester United's fixtures look quite favourable!' - Scholes backs Red Devils to secure top-four finish

The former Old Trafford favourite thinks his old club are more than capable of booking their place in the Champions League when the season resumes

Paul Scholes has backed to secure a top-four finish, insisting their remaining "fixtures look quite favourable".

United sat fifth in the Premier League standings when play was stopped due to the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had enjoyed an 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions before the three-month hiatus, closing the gap on fourth-placed to just three points while also negotiating their way through to the latter stages of both the and .

Article continues below

More teams

The Red Devils will be hoping to pick up from where they left off on June 19, as they reopen their schedule with a crucial clash against Tottenham.

Club legend Scholes is optimistic that his former employers will finish the season strongly, especially with Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba back in the fold after long-term injury layoffs.

Asked if he is confident of United's chances of making the top-four, the ex-midfielder told MUTV: "Yes I am. I think if we didn’t have this break, I think we were certainties to get it. There’s just no knowing how we’ll come out of it.

"I think we’ll be fine. We’ve got big players coming back into the team, which we didn’t have in Marcus and Paul coming back into the squad.

"If they can come back, hit the ground running I think they’ve got every chance. It’d be great to get to an FA Cup final as well, although it’ll probably be a little bit strange with no fans there - but still, it’s a trophy and you’d like to win it.

"You just have to wait and see but I think they’ve got a great chance. What is it, three points behind Chelsea? Our fixtures do look quite favourable. Fingers crossed we’ll come back in the same vein of form and hopefully get that spot at the end of the year."

After their meeting with Spurs, United will start preparing for a showdown against on June 24, with Chris Wilder's high-flying Blades also chasing down a seat at Europe's top table.

The Red Devils are due to take on Norwich three days later, before turning their attention to a meeting with on the final day of the month.