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Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images
Yosua Arya

Man Utd fans stage tennis ball protest against Glazer family and Sir Jim Ratcliffe during Roma clash

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Manchester United fans launched tennis balls onto the Old Trafford pitch to protest the club's ownership before witnessing a dramatic Champions League comeback against Roma. Michael Carrick's struggling side recovered from a two-goal deficit to secure a desperately needed 3-2 victory thanks to Matheus Cunha's late heroics.

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Dramatic comeback eases the pressure

United ended a miserable nine-match winless run by securing a remarkable 3-2 victory over Roma in the Champions League. The hosts endured a nightmare start at Old Trafford, falling two goals behind inside the opening 18 minutes.

Matìas Soule struck early for the visitors, and Donyell Malen quickly doubled their advantage from the penalty spot. However, a Bruno Fernandes penalty cut the deficit in second half give Michael Carrick’s side hope.

Matheus Cunha became the hero for the Red Devils, scoring twice in the closing stages to complete the spectacular turnaround. The Brazilian's celebration for his second goal earned him a quick second yellow card, but his ten-man team held on for the win.

Carrick focuses on the players

The crucial victory provided much-needed breathing room for Carrick, whose position has been under intense scrutiny following three straight defeats. However, the United boss insisted he felt no personal relief when the final whistle blew.

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"Genuinely, no," Carrick explained, as quoted by ESPN. "Whether that's right or wrong, or normal or not, I don't know, but I didn't feel relief. I was genuinely pleased for the players. I could feel their willingness to do well, and so for them to have to dig really deep... that's why we're all here."

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✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts

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ViX Logo

ViX Premium

✅ Streams every single Champions League match live

✅ Exclusive Spanish-language home for the tournament

✅ Bundles extensive Liga MX and international soccer coverage

Monthly from$6.99
English Language Exclusivity
Paramount+ Logo

Paramount+

✅ Streams every single Champions League match live and on-demand

✅ Exclusive English-language home for the tournament

✅ Provides the popular "Golazo Show" whip-around broadcast

Monthly from$8.99
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✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches

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Protests target the club hierarchy

Before the dramatic on-pitch action unfolded, frustrated supporters made their feelings known regarding the club's ownership. Fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch from the Stretford End, causing a brief delay to the match.

Green and gold balloons also rained down as part of a pre-planned protest aimed at the Glazer family and minority owner Jim Ratcliffe. The demonstration was specifically timed for the 21st minute to mark 21 years of the Glazers' controversial ownership.

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Supporters remain angry over increased ticket prices and the club's severe on-field struggles. Ratcliffe has overseen the dismissal of two managers since acquiring his minority stake, but the club still finds itself languishing in 17th place in the Premier League.

Turning attention to Aston Villa

Despite the monumental European victory, The Red Devils must quickly refocus their efforts on domestic matters. The club's historically bad start to the Premier League campaign leaves them hovering precariously above the relegation zone.

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Carrick and his players face a difficult test against Aston Villa on Sunday. Securing back-to-back victories before the international break could prove vital for the manager's long-term future at the club.

Starting his career as an intern at GOAL Indonesia in early 2021, Yosua was promoted to journalist that same year and has consistently written, focusing primarily on English and European football.

Covering the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia was one of his most memorable experiences. At the tournament, Yosua had the opportunity to meet and interview young talents who are now starting to shine at the elite level: Marc Guiu, Franco Mastantuono, and Claudio Echeverri.