Man Utd dealt transfer blow as PSG ready €80m swoop for Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United have been dealt a blow as Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing a €80m offer for Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani.

PSG target €80m move for Kolo Muani

Eintracht Frankfurt demand over €90m

Manchester United and Chelsea also interested

WHAT HAPPENED? With uncertainty surrounding the future of Kylian Mbappe, PSG are looking to bolster their attacking options, making Kolo Muani their priority signing. According to the Bild, the club has initiated discussions and is contemplating an €80m offer for the 24-year-old striker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Frankfurt considers a departure of their star striker for anything less than €90 million (£77m/$96m) as unfeasible. Kolo Muani's contract with the club is until 2027, giving Frankfurt leverage in negotiations. However, PSG has reportedly engaged in conversations with the player, which could potentially expedite a subsequent transfer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG's pursuit of attacking reinforcements revolves around their inability to secure the services of Napoli's Victor Osimhen and their reluctance to meet the high price tag associated with Harry Kane. Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in Kolo Muani, presenting PSG with limited alternatives in the market. The French striker was a revelation in the previous campaign as he scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists in 46 matches across all competitions.

IN ONE PHOTO:

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? However, Kolo Muani has expressed a preference for playing in the Premier League, indicating that PSG may face an uphill battle in convincing him to don the famed blue jersey. Meanwhile, United view Kolo Muani as a worthwhile investment to enhance their goal threat alongside Marcus Rashford and compete for titles on multiple fronts in the upcoming season.