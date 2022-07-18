Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Red Devils will take in a date with Premier League rivals on Australian soil as preparations for the 2022-23 campaign continue

Manchester United have enjoyed a positive start to life under new manager Erik ten Hag, with four goals recorded in each of their summer friendly dates so far against Liverpool and Melbourne Victory, and they will be looking for more of the same against Crystal Palace. A depleted Eagles squad suffered a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in their first outing on Australian soil and will need to raise their game against the Red Devils.

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will play host to a meeting between two Premier League rivals, and GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the relevant information when it comes to keeping across the action from Down Under.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace date & kick-off time

Game Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Date July 19, 2022 Kick-off 11:10am BST / 6:10am ET

How to watch Man Utd vs Crystal Palace on TV & live stream online

The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom, but it is available to watch and stream online through MUTV and PalaceTV+.

TV channel Online stream N/A MUTV / PalaceTV+

Man Utd squad & team news

Ten Hag has summer signing Tyrell Malacia at his disposal, but fellow new recruits Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez will join up with the squad once the Red Devils return to Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played no part in pre-season so far, having been left out of a travelling party to Asia and Australia, but the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho are competing for attacking berths.

Donny van de Beek is another looking to force his way into a starting XI, while David de Gea and Raphael Varane are expected to be available despite sitting out a meeting with Melbourne Victory.

James Garner is another to have been nursing a knock and he is waiting on his first minutes of pre-season alongside fellow academy graduates Hannibal Mejbri and Alejandro Garnacho.

Position Players Goalkeepers David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar Defenders Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Will Fish, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Hannibal, Zidane Iqbal, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Donny van de Beek Forwards Tahith Chong, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho

Crystal Palace squad & team news

Patrick Vieira finds himself with a number of senior stars, with the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi having stayed behind in England due to a combination of fitness and Covid vaccination issues.

The Eagles have just eight members of their first-team squad with them in Australia, meaning that youngsters will continue to get game time – with new signing Malcom Ebiowei among them.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew formed a front three against Liverpool and will likely lead the line again.

Vicente Guaita, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward and Luka Milivojevic are also expected to make the starting XI as they add much-needed experience to the fold.