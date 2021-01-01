Man Utd & Chelsea-linked Calhanoglu offers future update as AC Milan contract runs down

The Turkish playmaker is due to become a free agent in the summer, but he is not ruling out a new deal with Serie A heavyweights

Hakan Calhanoglu is heading towards free agency, with Manchester United and Chelsea said to be among his many suitors, but the AC Milan playmaker is not ruling out fresh terms at San Siro.

The Rossoneri remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification, which could go a long way towards determining whether key men agree to stay put - with Italy international goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma another of those yet to commit to an extension.

Calhanoglu insists European competition will have no impact on his decision, with a door being left open to Premier League admirers, but says no definitive call on his next move will be made until the 2020-21 campaign comes to a close.

What has been said?

Asked about his plans by Sky Sport Italia, with Milan hanging onto fourth place in Serie A, Calhanoglu has said: "I am very happy that we reached this point. We’re fired up and want to book our spot in the Champions League.

"I always said that I wanted to get into the Champions League with Milan.

"However, my future does not depend on the Champions League. I am very happy to be here playing for Milan.

"At the end of the season, I will sit down with Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara to discuss my future. They are the ones in charge and I respect them."

Who else has been linked with Calhanoglu?

While a number of heavyweight sides in England would welcome the opportunity to add a proven 27-year-old to their ranks, it may be that he opts to remain in Italy.

Milan still have a chance to get him tied down on fresh terms, but talk of a move to Juventus being made has been building over recent weeks.

Change is on the cards in Turin, on and off the field, and Calhanoglu could decide to take on a new challenge with a side that remains in serious danger of missing out on a place in elite European competition for next season.

