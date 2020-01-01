'Man Utd can’t wait 30 years like Liverpool' - Fletcher wants Red Devils title win in two or three years

The former Red Devils midfielder admits that the Premier League bar has been raised, but he feels those at Old Trafford can come back into contention

“cannot allow” their wait for Premier League title glory to extend as long as ’s, says Darren Fletcher, with the Red Devils tipped to come back into contention within “the next two or three years”.

The 13-time champions sit a long way off the pace again in 2019-20, with a top-four finish representing the height of their ambition.

Arch-rivals Liverpool have surged clear at the summit and stand on the brink of securing a first top-flight crown in 30 years.

United’s barren run is about to hit the seven-year mark, with a humbling fall from grace endured since Sir Alex Ferguson headed into retirement.

There have, however, been signs of encouragement of late, with value being found again in the transfer market, and Fletcher believes a gap can be bridged to those who have raised the bar to never before seen heights.

The former Red Devils midfielder told beIN SPORTS: “Manchester United cannot allow that (a 30-year title wait). The current run is bad enough as it is.

“We need to see Manchester United winning the league in the next two or three years down the line.

“That's being realistic. The bar has been raised in terms of what it takes to win the league.

“Man City and Liverpool have taken it to an even higher level. That's where Manchester United have to get to.

“United have to be ready for Man City and Liverpool to drop off, which will probably come in a couple of years.

“I can't see Pep Guardiola still being at in two or three years. Jurgen Klopp, too. Maybe it's wishful thinking.

“Man United have to put themselves in a position to capitalise if that happens. Next season I expect a better campaign and in two or three years, I am expecting title challenges and potentially winning.”

United put down another marker in their 2-0 derby victory over City last time out, but remain fifth in the table at present.

They are, however, only three points adrift of and eight behind Leicester, while and Europa League glory is also being chased down by Solskjaer’s rejuvenated side.