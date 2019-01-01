Man Utd boss Solskjaer wary over Greenwood-Rooney comparison

The teenager delighted Old Trafford against AZ but his manager isn't ready to compare him to one of the club's all-time greats

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer distanced Mason Greenwood from comparisons to Wayne Rooney after the teenage forward starred in 's 4-0 win over AZ.

United continued their December resurgence despite a lacklustre first half against their Eredivisie opponents, with Greenwood to the fore.

After Ashley Young opened the scoring, the 18-year-old striker fired home two sublime finishes either side of winning a penalty that Juan Mata converted.

All the goals came in the space of 11 second-half minutes, with Solskjaer's men now seeded for Monday's knockout-stage draw.

With the two goals, Greenwood is now Manchester United's second-leading scorer on the season with six goals – only Marcus Rashford, who has scored 13 times, has more.

The teenager has reached that mark despite only starting six games, having appeared mostly as a substitute under Solskjaer.

Greenwood's manager was full of praise for his young striker after Thursday's match at Old Trafford.

"He's different class as a finisher," Solskjaer told BT Sport. "In and around the box you expect him to get a shot off and on target. He's so precise in his finishing.

"He's good how he creates space for himself."

Solskjaer was asked to draw parallels with another famous European night at Old Trafford, when an 18-year-old Wayne Rooney marked his debut with a hat-trick against .

"No, no, no. He's a different type of player, Mason than Wazza, but he must have enjoyed tonight," he said.

"The thing is with Mason, he's just going to look forward to Sunday tomorrow – he's not going to rest on his laurels."

Following 2-1 wins over and , Solskjaer heads into Sunday's home match against with the feeling his squad is going from strength to strength.

"It's very good. A lot of things can change in a week, but for us we just want games coming. It's a good group," he added.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how this December goes because they're growing into a good group."

United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth-placed in the final Champions League position.