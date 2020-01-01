Man Utd and PSG target Perisic impresses Inter coach Conte with his attitude

The Croatian is linked with a move away from the San Siro, but his coach praised the attacker's attitude

Ivan Perisic has returned to with desire and enthusiasm, coach Antonio Conte said amid transfer talk about the attacker.

Perisic is back with the giants after spending 2019-20 on loan at , where he won the , and DFB-Pokal.

The international, who arrived at Inter from in 2015, has again been linked with a move amid reported interest from Manchester United and .

But, ahead of Inter's Serie A opener against on Saturday, Conte said Perisic had returned with a renewed determination.

"I am happy for Ivan, because in the end he had an incredible experience with Bayern Munich, a winning one, in which he won three trophies," he told a news conference.

"Now he's back, with great determination to play for Inter and help us out, to put himself at the service of the team, and I am happy that he's got this desire.

"Also, because when you've got this kind of determination, this enthusiasm, this desire, in the end everything gets easier for the coach."

Inter finished second in Serie A last season, but have added the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Arturo Vidal and Aleksandar Kolarov to their squad.

The arrival of Vidal from was confirmed this week as the midfielder reunites with Conte after the pair worked together at .

"Arturo Vidal is in good shape, he arrived in good physical condition," Conte said.

"Tactically, he is a player that has already played with me, but at the same time we're doing new stuff now compared to the past, when he was one of my players.

"Therefore, he is integrating well, he's a smart player, tactically, physically, he's got a great mindset.

"In our midfield, he can do everything. He can be one of the two central midfielders, he can play as an offensive one, he can play together with a low playmaker should we decide to do that. He can play in any role and we are happy to have him with us."