Man City vs Watford: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Manchester City will look to stay ahead of Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League when they welcome relegation-battling Watford to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side know that the destiny of the title race is in their own hands - but one slip-up could prove costly to their ambitions.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Man City roster Goalkeepers Steffen, Ederson, Carson, Slicker Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders Gundogan, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia Forwards Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez, Chagas, Delap, Edozie

The hopes of a treble are over for Manchester City now, but the dream of a Premier League and Champions League double remains thrillingly alive.

Pep Guardiola's rotation seems to be doing the trick, and even if they took longer than expected to break down Brighton last time out, they still look a cut ahead of their rivals - bar one.

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Grealish, Sterling, Jesus.

Position Watford roster Goalkeepers Foster, Bachmann, Elliot, Angelini Defenders Ngakia, Rose, Troost-Ekong, King, Masina, Nkoulou, Kamara, Cathcart, Femenia, Samir, Kabasele, Sierralta, Morris Midfielders Etebo, Louza, Cleverley, Sema, Gosling, Sissoko, Kucka, Baah, Kayembe, Forde Forwards Pedro, Sarr, Dennis, Kalu, Hernandez

Any rally in the league now might be too little too late for the Hornets, who appear odds-on - with Norwich - to make the drop back to the Championship.

But Roy Hodgson will not go down without a fight, and the former England boss will expect his players to give everything in pursuit of three points.

Predicted Watford starting XI: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Lucka; Dennis, Pedro, Sarr.

Last five results

Man City results Watford results Man City 3-0 Brighton (Apr 20) Watford 1-2 Brentford (Apr 16) Man City 2-3 Liverpool (Apr 16) Watford 0-3 Leeds (Apr 9) Atletico 0-0 Man City (Apr 13) Liverpool 2-0 Watford (Apr 2) Man City 2-2 Liverpool (Apr 10) Southampton 1-2 Watford (Mar 13) Man City 1-0 Atletico (Apr 5) Wolves 4-0 Watford (Mar 10)

Head-to-head