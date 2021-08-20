Man City vs Norwich: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Last season's champion was beaten by Tottenham last weekend, but will look to take all three points against the Canaries

Manchester City has a must-win game this weekend, looking to pick up maximum points as it hosts Norwich in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side slipped up against Tottenham last weekend and cannot afford to fall further behind in the title race at this very early stage.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Man City vs Norwich Date August 21, 2021 Times 10am ET, 7am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Man City roster Goalkeepers Steffen, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Laporte, Mendy, Cancelo, Sandler Midfielders Gundogan, Grealish, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Roberts, Foden Forwards Sterling, Jesus, Torres, Mahrez

The big talking point remains who will score for Man City after it failed to score in both its competitive games so far this season.

A deal has not yet been done for Harry Kane, so Kevin De Bruyne could be chosen as a false nine against Norwich.

Ilkay Gundogan has a shoulder injury and could miss out, while Phil Foden is definitely out with a foot injury.

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri; Mahrez, Grealish, Sterling; De Bruyne.

Norwich roster Goalkeepers Krul, Gunn, McGovern Defenders Aarons, Byram, Gibson, Hanley, Zimmermann, Mumba, Omobamidele Midfielders Rupp, Gilmour, Dowell, Placheta, Cantwell, Rashica, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, McLean, Hernandez Forwards Hugill, Pukki, Sargent, Idah

Milot Rashica made his Norwich debut last week and should feature in the starting XI against Man City.

USMNT forward Josh Sargent was introduced from the bench and is still building fitness.

Sam Byram is out for the Canaries, while Onel Hernandez and Jordan Hugill are not expected to return in time.

Predicted Norwich starting XI: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Rupp; Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica.

Last five results

Man City results Norwich results Tottenham 1-0 Man City (Aug 15) Norwich 0-3 Liverpool (Aug 14) Leicester 1-0 Man City (Aug 7) Newcastle 3-0 Norwich (Aug 7) Man City 4-1 Blackpool (Aug 3) Norwich 5-0 Gillingham (Aug 3) Man City 4-0 Barnsley (Jul 31) Norwich 2-0 Huddersfield (Jul 23) Man City 2-0 Preston (Jul 27) Norwich 1-0 Lincoln (Jul 20)

Head-to-head