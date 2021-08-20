Man City vs Norwich: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Manchester City has a must-win game this weekend, looking to pick up maximum points as it hosts Norwich in the Premier League.
Watch Man City vs Norwich on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Pep Guardiola's side slipped up against Tottenham last weekend and cannot afford to fall further behind in the title race at this very early stage.
Editors' Picks
- Liverpool begin Salah contract talks as Klopp seeks four-year deal for Egyptian star
- How Laporte went from the 'best in the world' to Man City's third-choice centre-back
- 'Messi's like Michael Jordan!' - Caballero on playing at World Cup with Argentina legend
- All Of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show - Goal launches new USWNT podcast ahead of the Olympic Games
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Man City vs Norwich
|Date
|August 21, 2021
|Times
|10am ET, 7am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Man City roster
|Goalkeepers
|Steffen, Ederson, Carson
|Defenders
|Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Laporte, Mendy, Cancelo, Sandler
|Midfielders
|Gundogan, Grealish, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Roberts, Foden
|Forwards
|Sterling, Jesus, Torres, Mahrez
The big talking point remains who will score for Man City after it failed to score in both its competitive games so far this season.
A deal has not yet been done for Harry Kane, so Kevin De Bruyne could be chosen as a false nine against Norwich.
Ilkay Gundogan has a shoulder injury and could miss out, while Phil Foden is definitely out with a foot injury.
Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri; Mahrez, Grealish, Sterling; De Bruyne.
|Norwich roster
|Goalkeepers
|Krul, Gunn, McGovern
|Defenders
|Aarons, Byram, Gibson, Hanley, Zimmermann, Mumba, Omobamidele
|Midfielders
|Rupp, Gilmour, Dowell, Placheta, Cantwell, Rashica, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, McLean, Hernandez
|Forwards
|Hugill, Pukki, Sargent, Idah
Milot Rashica made his Norwich debut last week and should feature in the starting XI against Man City.
USMNT forward Josh Sargent was introduced from the bench and is still building fitness.
Sam Byram is out for the Canaries, while Onel Hernandez and Jordan Hugill are not expected to return in time.
Predicted Norwich starting XI: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Rupp; Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica.
Last five results
|Man City results
|Norwich results
|Tottenham 1-0 Man City (Aug 15)
|Norwich 0-3 Liverpool (Aug 14)
|Leicester 1-0 Man City (Aug 7)
|Newcastle 3-0 Norwich (Aug 7)
|Man City 4-1 Blackpool (Aug 3)
|Norwich 5-0 Gillingham (Aug 3)
|Man City 4-0 Barnsley (Jul 31)
|Norwich 2-0 Huddersfield (Jul 23)
|Man City 2-0 Preston (Jul 27)
|Norwich 1-0 Lincoln (Jul 20)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|7/26/2020
|Man City 5-0 Norwich
|9/14/2019
|Norwich 3-2 Man City
|3/12/2016
|Norwich 0-0 Man City
|1/9/2016
|Norwich 0-3 Man City
|10/31/2015
|Man City 2-1 Norwich