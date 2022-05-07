Man City vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Manchester City must refocus their gaze after their dramatic Champions League collapse onto domestic matters, as the Premier League champions look to stay on course for a successful defence against Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side were stunned in the second leg of their European semi-final, but must put the pain behind them to stay on course for another league title, with Eddie Howe's Magpies keen to spread their wings against them.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Man City roster Goalkeepers Steffen, Ederson, Carson, Slicker Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders Gundogan, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia Forwards Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez, Chagas, Delap, Edozie

With a capitulation for the ages in midweek in Europe, the promise of a potential treble only a few weeks ago now lies in tatters for the Citizens - with just one prize left for them to claim.

Pep Guardiola therefore will ensure they throw everything and the kitchen sink at a successful Premier League defence over these final few weeks.

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Bernardo, Rodri, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Grealish.

Position Newcastle roster Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie Defenders Clark, Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Targett, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo, Burn Midfielders Shelvey, Ritchie, Hayden, Fraser, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes Forwards Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle

Ever since Eddie Howe was allowed to open the purse in January, the Magpies have looked like a side reborn - and their prospects of survival have never looked so rosy.

But this could well be one that they might have to admit could be an implausible task, even for a side running high on self-belief once more.

Predicted Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes; Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.

Last five results

Man City results Newcastle results Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (AET) (May 4) Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool (Apr 30) Leeds 0-4 Man City (Apr 30) Norwich 0-3 Newcastle (Apr 23) Man City 4-3 Real Madrid (Apr 26) Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace (Apr 20) Man City 5-1 Watford (Apr 23) Newcastle 2-1 Leicester (Apr 17) Man City 3-0 Brighton (Apr 20) Newcastle 1-0 Wolves (Apr 8)

Head-to-head