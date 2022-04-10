Man City vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Manchester City and Liverpool will hope to swing the Premier League title race advantage their respective ways when the two sides face off in the clash of the season at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side and the Reds will meet each other in a match that could very well decide the destination of the league crown - and neither team will want to give an inch.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Man City roster Goalkeepers Steffen, Ederson, Carson, Slicker Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders Gundogan, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia Forwards Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez, Chagas, Delap, Edozie

It may have taken a lot of effort in midweek to break down a stubborn Atletico Madrid, but City got their win in the end - and now turn their attention to an even tougher test.

It's hard to shake the sense that Pep Guardiola might happily trade this race away if it was to hand him and City their longed-for Champions League crown - but the Catalan will want the lot and will aim to blow his biggest league rival out of the water on home turf.

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Marcelo Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Beck, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Elliott, Morton, Bradley Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Diaz, Origi, Gordon

Bar a second-leg loss to Inter in the last 16 of the Champions League, the Reds have looked absolutely unflappable for several months now, and are arguably the favourites to move ahead in the title race despite arriving behind the champions and playing on the road.

Jurgen Klopp has a full squad to choose from too, according to the German, which will give him plenty of options as he attempts to swing the charge for the Premier League his way.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Last five results

Man City results Liverpool results Man City 1-0 Atletico (Apr 5) Benfica 1-3 Liverpool (Apr 5) Burnley 0-2 Man City (Apr 2) Liverpool 2-0 Watford (Apr 2) Southampton 1-4 Man City (Mar 20) Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool (Mar 20) Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City (Mar 14) Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Mar 16) Man City 0-0 Sporting (Mar 9) Brighton 0-2 Liverpool (Mar 12)

Head-to-head