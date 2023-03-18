Man City vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup quarter-final

How to watch and stream Manchester City vs Burnley in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United States.

Manchester City will take on Burnley in the quarter-final of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Man City are heading into the Cup fixture on the back of an incredible 7-0 win against RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. They are on a five-game winning streak and will be the firm favourites to progress to the semi-final of the FA Cup.

However, Burnley are no pushovers. The team with a 13-point lead at the top of the Championship standings are on an incredible 18-match unbeaten run and will be dreaming of a shock win against City.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

Manchester City vs Burnley : Date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester City vs Burnley Date: March 18, 2023 Kick-off: 1:45pm EDT Venue: Etihad Stadium

How to watch Manchester City vs Burnley on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+

Manchester City team news and squad

Pep Guardiola will be delighted to have a fully fit squad available to pick his lineup from on Saturday. City will want to keep adding trophies to their cabinet and thus, fans can expect to see a strong lineup on the pitch.

Man City possible XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Phillips, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Position Players Goalkeepers Ederson, Carson, Ortega Defenders Dias, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis, Stones, Laporte Midfielders Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, Silva, Palmer., De Bruyne Forwards Foden, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland

Burnley team news and squad

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is ineligible to face his parent club and the defender injured anyway. Josh Brownhill, Darko Churlinov, Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez will also be unavailable for selection.

Burnley possible XI: Peacock-Farrell; Roberts, Ekdal, Beyer, Maatsen; Cork, Cullen; Zaroury, Gudmundsson, Tella; Barnes