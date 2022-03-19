Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has urged his team to carry on their good form after they've won 12 of their last 13 games but admitted his team's form pales in comparison to that of Manchester City.

The Blues are currently 11 points away from the league leaders but have a game in hand that could potentially make it a single-digit gap.

Chelsea are currently going through a crisis off the pitch in regards to their ownership but their form on the pitch has seemingly been unaffected.

What was said?

Speaking in a press conference, Tuchel said in response to questions on Chelsea potentially still being in the race for the title: "The problem is [Manchester City] are also on a run for a long time. They are like three years on a run, I have the feeling and it seems like their three years on a run to our 13 games is not enough.

"We have to be honest. We will never admit anything before things are decided. We will always push ourselves and push ourselves to the limit.

"We cannot do anything else, but we should not get carried away that two teams took advantage of our problems, so full credit to them, they deserve to be where they are and we need to make sure to catch as many points as possible."

What's the latest on Tuchel?

The Chelsea manager has been linked with the Manchester United job, as United are currently on the lookout for a permanent manager, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick expected to move into an advisory role this summer.

Rangnick was Tuchel's mentor in the past and so rumours have naturally grown that the pair would rekindle their professional relationship in Manchester.

However, there has been no indication from the manager that such a move is imminent, with the German fully fixated on the matter at hand.

