Man City star Bernardo Silva gives verdict on Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The Man City forward says it is special to play and train alongside the Juventus star and chose not to decide between the Portuguese and Argentine

Bernardo Silva says the debate on who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is “not debatable” – because people should just enjoy them both.

The man is a team-mate of Ronaldo’s for , with the pair having won last year’s inaugural Nations League tournament together.

Silva says the experience of training and playing alongside the forward has been a special one, hailing his exemplary work ethic off the pitch.

“It will be something special and unique to tell my kids and grandkids I was able to give him some assists,” Silva told BBC Sport.

“He's an example on and off the pitch. With Portugal, we train in the morning. In the afternoon everyone plays cards or PlayStation, but he goes to the gym.

“In the big moments, when you need him the most, he's always there.”

And, while the Messi v Ronaldo debate has now raged for over a decade, Silva wants no part in it.

“It's a debate that's not debatable,” he added.

“I think we need to feel privileged to be able to watch them at the same time together.

“They are two of the best players ever - if not the two best players ever.”

Silva is currently preparing for the return of the Premier League, with City returning to action on Wednesday night with a fixture against .

Coming to the end of his third year in Manchester, the 25-year-old is settled and happy in his surroundings.

Plucked from at the end of the 2016-17 season, Silva says the feeling of signing for City was “amazing”.

“It was an amazing feeling. When we played Manchester City [with Monaco in the ], the atmosphere was amazing.

“After the game I was talking to my team-mates and we were saying: ‘Wow, the atmosphere in is really good. One day I'd like to play there.’

“At the end of the season when they contacted me and said they wanted to buy me; it was a pleasure to join the club.

“So far, I've been very happy at the club - so it was a great choice.

“I've been lucky to play for a team like Manchester City. It's a pleasure to be here with such amazing players and staff and be able to win so many trophies.”