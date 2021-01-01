Man City rocked by De Bruyne injury at Wembley in FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea

The Belgium international midfielder was forced from the field early in the second-half, handing Pep Guardiola an untimely headache

Kevin De Bruyne has handed quadruple-chasing Manchester City an untimely injury headache, with the Belgium international forced from the field during a FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea.

There were less than three minutes of the second-half on the clock at Wembley Stadium when a potentially match-winning presence was removed from proceedings.

Pep Guardiola was forced to tinker with his plans as a result, with Phil Foden introduced in place of a talismanic presence that City will be hoping for a positive medical update on.

Article continues below

More to follow...