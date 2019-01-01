Man City reach scoring feat not achieved in over 50 years

With consecutive destructions of Rotherham and Burton Albion, Pep Guardiola's side achieved a rare goalscoring accomplishment

Goals have been remarkably easy to come by for Manchester City over the past two games.

Pep Guardiola's side destroyed Championship side Rotherham 7-0 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, advancing to face Burnley in the next round.

Incredibly, that wasn't their largest margin of victory in a four-day span.

Article continues below

On Wednesday, City defeated League One outfit Burton Albion 9-0 in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, as Gabriel Jesus netted four goals at the Etihad Stadium.

By scoring at least seven goals in consecutive games, City reached a scoring feat that hasn't been achieved by an English side in more than 51 years.

7 - Manchester City are the first English league side to score at least seven goals in consecutive games in all competitions since Don Revie's Leeds United back in October 1967. Heaven. #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/vniTiD8jQm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 9, 2019

Don Revie's Leeds United were the last English league side to turn the trick, which they did in October 1967, when the side topped Spora Luxembourg 9-0 before defeating Chelsea 7-0.

For Guardiola, it was his joint-largest margin of victory as a manager, alongside Barcelona’s 9-0 thrashing of L'Hospitalet in a Copa del Rey match in December 2011.

Wednesday's game was also the first time that City managed nine goals in a single game since November 1987, when they defeated Huddersfield Town 10-1 in a second-tier match.

For their part, Burton's 9-0 defeat was the heaviest loss in League Cup competition since Fulham fell 10-0 to Liverpool in September 1986.

1986 - Burton Albion’s 9-0 defeat is the heaviest League Cup defeat by any side since Liverpool beat Fulham 10-0 back in September 1986, and is the largest ever margin of defeat in the semi-final of the competition. Gap. #CarabaoCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 9, 2019

Unfortunately for Burton, this tie isn't over. The two sides will meet again in the second leg on January 23, when more records could fall by the wayside.