Man City legend Zabaleta waiting on West Ham offer but has no plans to retire

It had been suggested that the experienced Argentine defender was planning to hang up his boots in 2019, but he insists that is not the case

Pablo Zabaleta has enjoyed a productive spell in England with Manchester City and West Ham, but he is not ready to head into retirement just yet.

With a two-year contract penned with the Hammers in 2017 running down, it had been suggested that the 33-year-old was considering hanging up his boots next summer.

Were he to do that, he would walk away with two Premier League titles, an FA Cup win, two League Cup triumphs and 58 caps for Argentina to his name.

Zabaleta has, however, made it clear that he has no plans to call time on his career in 2019, with there still plenty of football left in him.

He told Sky Sports when quizzed on the retirement talk: "No, I'll be 34 in January and I love football so much. If I continue playing in every game it means I can go for a few more years.

"When you are in your 30s you cannot think about long-term, that is the only thing, but I'm not thinking about retirement.

"If I can go for another few years I do will 100 per cent because I've got so much love for football."

While Zabaleta is planning to play on, it remains to be seen who will offer him that opportunity.

He has started 12 Premier League games for West Ham this season but has no contract extension on the table.

When asked about fresh terms at the London Stadium, Zabaleta said: "I don't know. The main thing for me is to keep enjoying my football, I'm so happy to be part of the West Ham family.

"I know I'm not getting any younger but I still feel alright, I'm playing in every single game and physically I feel good.

"We will see at the end of the season what the best decision is for me, the club, for everyone, but at the moment I don't want to think about this, I just want to enjoy playing games. The main thing is to have a good season with the team."

Whatever the future holds, Zabaleta will always be fondly remembered in English football, with a standing as a City legend safely secured on the back of a memorable nine-year stint at the Etihad Stadium which delivered over 330 appearances and a number of major honours.