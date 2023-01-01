Man City seal £7m transfer agreement for new Argentine prospect Perrone on the back of Alvarez's success

Manchester City have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign Velez Sarsfield midfielder Maximo Perrone in a £7 million deal.

Perrone set to follow in Alvarez's footsteps

Final details on £7m transfer being put in place

Teenager set to join City in February

WHAT'S HAPPENING? GOAL initially reported on City's interest in Perrone and his unique talents in September last year, with the 19-year-old having enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence since breaking into the senior squad at Velez. According to Fabrizio Romano, City have now reached an agreement to sign Perrone and the two clubs are in the process of ironing out the final details of the £7m transfer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Perrone is set to follow in the footsteps of Julian Alvarez, who has been an instant hit at City since completing his switch from River Plate last summer. The two men played against each other in Argentina's Primera Division, and Perrone will hope to enjoy the same kind of success as his compatriot when his arrival at the Etihad Stadium is confirmed. Alvarez has hit seven goals in his first 21 games for City, and also became a World Cup winner with Argentina last month.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Perrone has been compared with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Real Madrid star Federico Valverde due to his ability to sit deep in midfield and dictate the pace of matches. The teenage playmaker has also been linked with Wolves, but City are now on the verge of snapping up another Argentine wonderkid.

WHAT NEXT FOR PERRONE? The Velez teenager will reportedly link up with City after competing at the South American Youth Football Championship with Argentina. The tournament is due to kick off on January 19 and run through to February 12.