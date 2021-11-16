Man City defender Mendy charged with two further counts of rape

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two further counts of rape, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

The 27-year-old Frenchman was initially charged on August 26 with alleged attacks on three different women and now faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

He has been summonsed to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The charges already brought against Mendy relate to incidents that are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

He was denied bail for a second time at the start of October and remains in custody.

A 40-year-old man, who was also arrested as part of an ongoing investigation, has been charged with two additional counts of rape and one of sexual assault and will appear in court on Wednesday.

Mendy was suspended by Premier League champions City following the initial charges in August.

He moved to England from Monaco in 2017 and has taken in 75 appearances for City, with one of those coming in the current campaign.