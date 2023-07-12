Man City cashing in on the academy? Youngster Shea Charles sold to Southampton for £15m - as James Trafford nears £19m Burnley switch

Shea Charles is the latest Manchester City academy product to be sold for a considerable fee after joining Southampton for £15 million ($19m).

Man City sell Charles to Southampton

Saints pay £15m for Northern Ireland international

Goalkeeper Trafford set to join Burnley

WHAT HAPPENED? The treble winners have included a high sell-on clause in the deal and have matching rights, GOAL understands, meaning they will have the chance to match any bid that comes in for Charles in the future. Charles played just 27 minutes of first team football for City, coming off the bench in their defeat to Brentford on the final day of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have one of the most profitable academies in football and last year they sold Romeo Lavia to Southampton for £10m ($13m) in addition to making £7m ($9m) from Pedro Porro's transfer to Sporting CP. And the treble winners are set to make yet more money from their youngsters as goalkeeper James Trafford closes in on a £19m ($25m) transfer to Burnley. If England Under-21 keeper Trafford completes the move to Turf Moor, City will have made £34m ($44m) this summer from players who have barely featured for their first team. Trafford spent the last two seasons on loan at Bolton in League One and has never played for Guardiola's side.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Pep Guardiola's side head off on their pre-season tour of Asia, with their first match coming against Yokohama F Marinos in Tokyo on July 23.