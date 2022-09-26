Malta vs Israel: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It's a knockabout friendly for two countries after Nations League action - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The September international break wraps up this week as Malta welcome Israel to face them at Ta' Qali National Stadium.

With Russia barred from international competition, the visitors - fresh from Nations League success - will make the trip to face another side needing to pick up a spare game to finish the window off.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Malta vs Israel date & kick-off time

Game: Malta vs Israel Date: September 27, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Malta vs Israel on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV

Malta squad & team news

Missing out on Nations League promotion through their loss to Estonia, Malta came home second in D2 in the end - though San Marino at least proved easy pickings.

Now, they'll hope they can give themselves something to cheer about in the shape of a win over their superior visitors. Could a shock be on the cards?

Position Players Goalkeepers Bonello, Galea, Formosa Defenders S. Borg, Muscat, Pepe, Apap, J. Borg, Brown, Caruana Midfielders J. Mbong, Camenzuli, Teuma, Guillaumier, Paiber, Kristensen, Attard, García Forwards Jones, Montebello, Degabriele, Satariano, P. Mbong, Busuttil, Dimech

Israel squad and team news

Top of B2 in the Nations League - a result few may have seen coming before Russia's expulsion - Israel will take their place in the top tier next time out.

But with their campaign done and dusted, they will look to sign off their autumn schedule with a tidy win on the road.