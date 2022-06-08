Malta vs Estonia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

A big match awaits these two minnows as they seek to enjoy some international summer success against each other

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Thursday, with Malta and Estonia meeting in a Group D2 contest. With San Marino unlikely to be competitive in this group, this is a huge match to see who gets promoted to League C.

These sides last met in 2017, with Estonia winning 3-0 in a friendly. Malta’s last win over Estonia was in 2004.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Malta roster Goalkeepers Bonello, Galea, Formosa Defenders S. Borg, Z. Muscat, Pepe, Apap, J. Borg, Micallef, Brown Midfielders J. Mbong, Camenzuli, Teuma, Guillaumier, Vella, Paiber, García, N. Muscat, Overend, Corbalan Forwards Montebello, Degabriele, Satariano, P. Mbong, Busuttil, Gambin

Malta will be playing its second match of the Nations League on Thursday and is currently tied for the lead in Group D2.

In its first match, the team took down San Marino 2-0, with Jan Busuttil and Matthew Guillaumier each scoring goals. The team took 15 shots to San Marino’s three, with a 5-0 advantage in shots on target.

Malta is enjoying a good run in 2022. It’s won three of its four matches, with the lone loss coming to Venezuela 1-0 in a friendly. Can it keep the momentum going and earn promotion?

Predicted Malta starting XI: Borg, Pepe, Borg, Overend, Vella, Guillaumier, Mbong, Paiber, Degabriele, Satariano; Bonello

Position Estonia roster Goalkeepers Igonen, Hein, Vallner Defenders Kuusk, Pikk, Lukka, Puri, Paskotši, Purg, Mets, Kallaste, Teniste, Tamm,Lilander, Peetson Midfielders Kait, Kreida, Soomets, Vassiljev, Poom, Miller, Shein Forwards Anier, Sorga, Zenjov, Sinyavskiy, Kirss, Lepik

Estonia opened Nations League play with a 2-0 win over San Marino. Robert Kirss and Joonas Tamm each scored goals. Estonia led 11-7 in total shots but tied San Marino in shots on target. Considering San Marino’s international reputation, it wasn’t the best showing for Estonia.

Because its group is made up of just three teams, Estonia played a friendly on Sunday with Argentina, losing 5-0.

That was the second loss in three games of Estonia, which also lost 2-0 to Cyprus in March in the Nations League relegation play-out.

Predicted Estonia starting XI: Kuusk, Tamm, Mets, Zenjov, Vassiljev, Kreida, Kait, Sinyavskiy, Kirss, Sorga; Hein

Last five results

Malta results Estonia results San Marino 0-2 Malta (Jun 5) Argentina 5-0 Estonia (Jun 5) Malta 0-1 Venezuela (Jun 1) Estonia 2-0 San Marino (Jun 2) Malta 2-0 Kuwait (Mar 29) Cyprus 2-0 Estonia (Mar 29) Malta 1-0 Azerbaijan (Mar 25) Estonia 0-0 Cyprus (Mar 24) Malta 0-6 Slovakia (Nov 14 2021) Czech Republic 2-0 Estonia (Nov 16 2021)

Head-to-head