Mallorca vs Real Betis: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Copa del Rey winners make a trip across the sea - here's all you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 season of La Liga rolls on this weekend as Mallorca welcome Real Betis to face them at Visit Mallorca Stadium on Saturday. Both teams made an unbeaten start to the new campaign, with the hosts drawing and the visitors picking up a three-point hail.

Watch Mallorca vs Real Betis on fuboTV (start with a free trial)

Now, they meet in the second matchweek, and both will be looking to take the early advantage as the new term eases itself in.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Mallorca vs Real Betis Date August 20, 2022 Times 1:30pm ET, 10:30am PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), La Liga matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN Deportes fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Mallorca roster Goalkeepers Rajković, Greif, Román Defenders Cufré, Russo, Copete, Maffeo, Costa, González, Raíllo, Valjent, Gayá Midfielders Ruiz de Galarreta, Grenier, Sánchez, Baba, Rodríguez, Battaglia, Lee, Ndiaye Forwards Muriqi, Abdón, Junior, Ángel, Llabrés

A narrow escape from the relegation battle last year means Mallorca remain in La Liga - but they'll hope to notch up some key marginal results to stave off another fight.

Home advantage may well play a major part in their success here, and they will hope to nab a crucial victory to keep them moving forward after avoiding an opening loss.

Predicted Mallorca starting XI: Rajković; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Copete, Costa; Lee, Grenier, Battaglia, Rodriguez; Muriqi.

Position Real Betis roster Goalkeepers Martín, Silva, Bravo Defenders Montoya, González, Ruiz, Moreno, Pezzella, Felipe, Sabaly, Miranda Midfielders Akouokou, Rodríguez, Canales, Carvalho, Guardado, Camarasa, Rodri Forwards Juanmi, Feki, Iglesias, Luiz Henrique, Willian José, Joaquín, Morón, Ruibal, Rober

The Betis revival continues apace after last term - and hopes are high they could go one better this season too. A Copa del Rey triumph and Europa League last-16 spot seemed implausible once upon a time.

Now? It is their reality, and this year, they will have their eyes on bigger prizes, such as a top four finish to take them into contention for the Champions League.

Predicted Real Betis starting XI: Silva; Ruibal, Pezzella, Gonzalez, Moreno; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Rodri, Fekir, Juanmi; Iglesias

Last five results

Mallorca results Real Betis results Athletic Club 0-0 Mallorca (Aug 15) Real Betis 3-0 Elche (Aug 15) Napoli 1-1 Mallorca (Jul 31) Real Betis 3-1 Fiorentina (Aug 6) Mallorca 1-0 Gijón (Jul 27) Real Betis 2-2 Zaragoza (Aug 3) Genoa 0-1 Mallorca (Jul 22) Brentford 1-0 Real Betis (Jul 30) Mallorca 0-0 Qatar (Jul 19) Real Betis 1-1 Marseille (Jul 27)

Head-to-head