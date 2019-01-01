FAM determined to see punishment handed, but defends PSSI's commitment

The Malaysian FA is adamant that their Indonesian counterpart has done everything in its power to ensure last Thursday's match could be played safely.

Although the Malaysian FA (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Amin is determined to see action taken by world football governing body FIFA over crowd trouble in their recent World Cup Asian qualification Group G match against Indonesia, he is insistent that what happened was beyond the Indonesian authorities' control.

When met by the press while observing Malaysia's training on Sunday, Hamidin noted that FAM is in the final stages of filing a complaint over the incident with FIFA.

"We've undertaken the groundwork and our status committee has met with the AFC (Asian Football Confederation), God willing we'll submit the complaint to FIFA on Tuesday, along with the proof.

"The match commissioner too will submit his own report, detailing why the match was abandoned (delayed) due to fans' intrusion. FIFA will decide on the matter, but FAM's

part in the issue will have been done on Tuesday.

"Many things that transpired during the match are against FIFA regulations; fans' intrusion, the singing of derogatory chants, our players having to leave the stadium in armoured vehicles, and game postponement," explained the football administrator.

Hamidin also suggested that the match venue, the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, be banned from hosting matches between the two countries in the future.

"If you ask me, and this is my personal opinion, it's best that the Gelora Bung Karno be banned [from hosting matches].

"We can request that, but in football governance it's important for us to respect other federations and avoid playing up sentiments. It's a last resort measure that depends on FIFA's action, and it's up to FIFA to decide. What we can do is to follow the guidelines and submit a complaint immediately when it happens.

"PSSI needs to educate their own fans. It needs to inform them that they can be punished with a stadium ban by FIFA," he said.

Hamidin is however quick to defend PSSI, who according to him has undertaken every measure to ensure that the match could take place safely, something that was ultimately undone by the fanatical home supporters' behaviour that night.

"In a discussion with PSSI, one of the officials told me that among the steps they took was to increase the price of tickets, in order to ensure that a better class of fans would attend the match. Numerous police personnel too were stationed to protect our fans at the stadium.

"FAM has sat down for meetings with [Indonesian] police three times ahead of the match. Twice one month before the match and once just before.

"They did their best but it wasn't enough, because some Indonesia fans still wanted to create trouble," he explained.

